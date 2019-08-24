The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of two men killed in a car-semi crash Thursday afternoon in Redwood County.

Kaden Michael Reusch, 18, of Holdingford, Minn., who was driving a 2004 Mercury Sable, and Erik William Welter, 38, of Morgan, Minn., who was driving a semitrailer truck, died when their vehicles collided about 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 68 and County Road 13 in Three Lakes Township, the patrol said.

Reusch was driving north on County Road 13 and the semi was westbound on Hwy. 68 when the crash occurred. The patrol is investigating.

STAFF REPORT