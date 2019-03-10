TYLER, Texas — Police say two men have died after their pickup truck collided in East Texas with a charter bus carrying students returning from Florida.

Tyler police say five occupants of the bus — the driver, two other adults and two students — were taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the head-on crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say witness accounts indicate the eastbound truck veered into the westbound lane, striking the bus, which went off the roadway.

Police say 32 people were on the bus, including six adults and 25 students. The students from The Brook Hill School near Tyler were returning from Orlando. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Police say the pickup's driver was 22-year-old Jeffery Dalton Aynesworth of Rusk. The passenger was 24-year-old Payton Joseph Raymond of Flint.