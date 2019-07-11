DETROIT — Authorities say two Detroit city workers were injured after fireworks went off under toilet seats at a garage where fire equipment is repaired.
Police say the men, ages 59 and 41, suffered unspecified injuries and were treated at a hospital following the Wednesday morning incidents.
A police report describes the fireworks as some type of "poppers" and says they were placed under at least one toilet seat. It says the victims sat down and set off the poppers.
The men work in Detroit's General Services Department and are not fire department workers.
The suspected prank is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
