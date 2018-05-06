COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A man and a woman have died in a fiery crash in Coon Rapids.

Anoka County sheriff's authorities say 911 callers reported the crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a vehicle had struck a concrete power pole and caught fire. After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two adults were found in the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was a 39-year-old man and his passenger was a 38-year-old woman. Both were from Coon Rapids. Names of the victims were not immediately released.

Witnesses say the car was speeding but there was no indication it was racing other vehicles.

The crash is under investigation.