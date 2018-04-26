KINGSVILLE, Texas — A World War II-era training aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from a South Texas naval air station, killing both people aboard.
The single-engine T-6 Texan crashed about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Naval Air Station Kingsville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Corpus Christi. Station spokesman Kevin Clarke said the pilot and one passenger visited an employee at the airfield and had just taken off when it crashed and burned.
No identities have been released, and Clarke said no Navy aviators were involved.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
