CONAKRY, Guinea — Two young men were fatally shot amid continuing political unrest following the disputed results of this West African country's first municipal elections in 13 years, authorities said Thursday.

The two were killed at a demonstration in the capital city of Conakry on Wednesday night, according to police and opposition officials. Protesters have called on the government to release what they consider to be the true results of the poll.

After years of waiting, the municipal elections were held in February. More than 100 people have died in the ongoing political violence following that vote.

"The party in power stole the opposition voices. These are the voices we are demanding," said Cellou Dalein Diallo, a Guinean opposition leader.

Opposition parties are scrambling to register voters before the upcoming 2020 presidential election, when President Alpha Conde will be at the end of his two-term mandate. Elections had been repeatedly delayed since 2005 due to lack of funding, political tensions, and the Ebola crisis.