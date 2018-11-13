ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Authorities say two men were killed after stealing a Lyft driver's car in St. Cloud and then crashing during a police chase.
The 46-year-old Lyft driver told authorities had he picked up the two men early Tuesday when one of them took over his vehicle, leaving the driver by the roadside.
Minutes later, a Sherburne County deputy who was not aware of the carjacking spotted the speeding vehicle and clocked it going 112 mph. The deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle but saw that it had crashed into trees.
One man was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The other man was pronounced dead at St. Cloud Hospital.
Authorities have not released the names of the men who died.
