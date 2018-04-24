DALLAS — Two Dallas police officers have been critically wounded in a shooting outside a hardware store.
The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Home Depot in northern Dallas.
The Dallas Police Department tweeted about the shooting, giving the conditions of the officers. But it did not immediately provide other details.
The department tweeted that a civilian was also shot. That person's condition wasn't immediately known.
Aerial video showed police using a helicopter and trained dogs to search for a suspect in a wooded area next to the store parking lot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Empire State Building lights go dark for Toronto victims
New York's Empire State Building has gone dark to honor the victims of the deadly van attack in Toronto.
Nation
Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs
When she walks onto a golf course as one of the few black women on the links, Sandra Harrison fills with pride and hopes her play will dispel stereotypes and disarm her fellow players — who are often white and male.
Nation
Man who disarmed Waffle House shooter hailed by lawmakers
The man who snatched an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Nashville restaurant told Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday he faced "the true test of a man," drawing a standing ovation during his brief address.
Movies
'A Star is Born' steals show in starry Warner Bros. slate
Warner Bros. Pictures brought out the big names for its CinemaCon presentation Tuesday, from stars like Sandra Bullock to movies like "Wonder Woman 2," but it was Bradley Cooper's "A Star is Born" that stole the show.
National
The Latest: Suspect faces new charges in shooting
The Latest on a shooting at Tennessee restaurant that left four dead (all times local):