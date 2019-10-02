More than two years ago, two women faced reporters in front of an Iowa government building and said they had tried to delay the installation of the Dakota Access pipeline by setting fire to heavy machinery and using oxyacetylene torches to pierce steel valves.

Then the women, Ruby Montoya and Jessica Reznicek, picked up a crowbar and a hammer and began to pry letters from a government sign. They were detained by state officials.

But their comments about damaging the pipeline did not appear to yield much of a response — until now. On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced that a federal grand jury had charged the women with conspiracy to damage an energy facility, along with four counts each of malicious use of fire and the use of fire to commit a felony.

Montoya said at the news conference in July 2017, “We acted from our hearts and never threatened human life nor personal property. What we did do was fight a private corporation that has run rampantly across our country seizing land and polluting our nation’s water supply.”

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

The 1,172-mile Dakota Access pipeline, which is owned by Energy Transfer Partners and referred to as DAPL, stretches from the oil fields of western North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa, linking to pipelines in Illinois.

It was opposed by many environmentalists. The Standing Rock Sioux had said they did not want a pipeline installed under the Missouri River — a source of their drinking water — and that the route crossed through sacred ancestral lands. Critics also expressed concerns about oil spills, a lack of community consultation and the reliance on fossil fuels for energy.

Supporters of the pipeline said it was safer and more efficient than transporting oil by truck or rail, and that it brought jobs and economic benefits.

The protests succeeded in pressuring the government to consider alternate routes. But in the days after he took office, President Donald Trump ordered an expedited review. Within weeks, authorities had razed the protest camp and the Army had approved the pipeline’s construction.

Montoya and Reznicek said they began their campaign to damage the pipeline on the night of the 2016 presidential election. They focused on Iowa, where some farmers had argued unsuccessfully in court that regulators had been wrong to grant the pipeline company the power to force its way through their farms.

The pipeline became officially operational in June 2017. Today, 570,000 barrels of oil flow through it every day.

“We support the right we all have as Americans to lawfully express our opinions,” said Vicki A. Granado, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Partners. “However, when those actions cross the line and become unlawful, that becomes an issue for law enforcement.”

Wednesday, Reznicek and her lawyer declined to comment. Montoya did not respond to interview requests.

In 2017, Reznicek said she did not expect a fair trial. “We acted for our children, and the world that they are inheriting is unfit,” she said.