GALENA, Kan. — Authorities say two bicyclists were struck and killed in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash log that a car struck the cyclists from behind around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Kansas 66, about 1½ miles (2.5 kilometers) west of the town of Galena, just north of the Oklahoma state line.

No other details have been released, including the names of the victims or details about the driver. The patrol's report says the crash was not a hit-and-run.