GALENA, Kan. — Authorities say two bicyclists were struck and killed in southeast Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash log that a car struck the cyclists from behind around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Kansas 66, about 1½ miles (2.5 kilometers) west of the town of Galena, just north of the Oklahoma state line.
No other details have been released, including the names of the victims or details about the driver. The patrol's report says the crash was not a hit-and-run.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
Santa Fe Opera taps creator of operatic 'Handmaid's Tale'
The Santa Fe Opera will hold the world premiere in 2019 of a suspenseful fairy-tale from a Danish composer who created the operatic version of "The Handmaid's Tale."
National
The Latest: Excavation resumes for remains of missing girls
The Latest on police excavations in Detroit area as part of cold case investigation (all times local):
National
CIA nominee say torture doesn't work, 'moral compass' strong
President Donald Trump's nominee to be CIA director said Wednesday that she does not believe torture works and she would not carry out any presidential order she thought was immoral.
TV & Media
Man sentenced to life in killing streamed on Facebook Live
A Michigan man convicted of murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Variety
Lawsuit seeks to protect Haitians, Salvadorans and Hondurans
A lawsuit filed to protect Haitian and Salvadoran immigrants from President Donald Trump's decision to end a special status that has allowed them to live and work in the U.S. for years has been expanded to include Honduran immigrants.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.