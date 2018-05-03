NAPPANEE, Indiana — Officials say a freight train has derailed in northern Indiana, injuring two crew members and leaving a trail of damage.
WSBT-TV in South Bend reports the derailment happened early Thursday near Nappanee in Elkhart County.
CSX says about 30 loaded cars and two locomotives all derailed. Police say damage from the derailment extends about 1/4 mile (400 meters). None of the cars was carrying hazardous materials.
Officials said the two people hurt suffered minor injuries and were treated at hospitals.
It rained overnight in northern Indiana, although the cause of the derailment is unclear. CSX is investigating.
