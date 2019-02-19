CONRAD, Iowa — Authorities say two University of Northern Iowa students were killed when their car collided with a semitrailer.
The collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, a few miles north of Conrad on Iowa Highway 14. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the northbound car went out of control on the snow- and ice-covered roadway and crossed into the path of the southbound semi.
The Sheriff's Office identified the car driver as 21-year-old Justin Kime, who lived in Stewartville, Minnesota, and his passenger as 21-year-old Tristan Marlow, who lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The truck driver wasn't injured. He's been identified as 27-year-old Laurence Smith, of St. Louis.
The accident is being investigated.
