ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida fraternity has been placed on interim suspension after a woman told authorities she was gang-raped during a party near the campus.
Orange County Sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old David Anthony Kirk and 26-year-old Jack Ryan Smith on Saturday. On Tuesday, the university accused Alpha Tau Omega fraternity of disruptive and alcohol-related conduct. It's the fraternity's second suspension since July, when another woman reported being raped during a party.
An arrest report says the woman attended a Friday night party at what was described as a "party home" for the fraternity.
In a statement, the national fraternity said it supports the woman. The statement said the party wasn't a fraternity event.
Smith bonded out of jail. Kirk remains in jail. Attorneys aren't listed on jail records.
