DAYTON, Ohio — Police in Dayton, Ohio say a suspect in a stabbing stole a police SUV and crashed it into a van carrying children, killing two of them. In all, 10 people, including the suspect, were sent to hospitals.
WHIO-TV reports that Lt. Col. Eric Henderson says the suspect fled when officers responded Monday evening to a report of a stabbing on Xenia Avenue. He says the suspect abandoned that vehicle, fled on foot and at some point stole a Riverside police SUV.
Henderson says police then got a call about a crash near the Dayton Metro Library, where officers arrested the suspect. The SUV had crashed into at least two occupied vehicles.
---
This story has been corrected: Henderson's title is Lt. Col.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Jailed man's wife, mom trafficked girls to pay his bond
Federal prosecutors announced long sentences for the wife and mother of a man jailed in North Carolina. All three pleaded guilty to trafficking underage girls for sex to raise money for his bond.
Variety
Cameras catch woman using saw to break into Botox clinic
Police in suburban Houston are looking for a woman who used a power tool to break into a Botox clinic and steal anti-aging products.
National
Scores of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death
Up to 30 women were expected to take a judge up on his invitation to speak at a hearing after financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself before facing sex trafficking charges.
Variety
In Mississippi Delta, Catholic abuse cases settled on cheap
The IHOP in Southhaven, Mississippi, was an unlikely place to settle a sex abuse claim against the Catholic Church. But in January a white official from the Franciscan religious order slid into a booth across from a 35-year-old black man and offered to pay him $15,000 to keep years of alleged abuse by another Franciscan secret.
Nation
Trial to start for woman charged over baby found in freezer
Jury selection has begun in the trial of an Alabama woman charged in the death of her 6-month-old son, whose body was found last summer in a motel room freezer.