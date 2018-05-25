DEFOREST, Wis. — Two children who were among 20 people injured when a semi struck a school bus in Columbia County remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition.
The children are being treated at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. The bus was carrying about 30 people from Hope Christian School in Milwaukee when the driver pulled to the shoulder of Interstate 39 near DeForest because of mechanical problems Wednesday. It was rear-ended by a semi driven by a 44-year-old Indianapolis man.
The driver was taken to the Columbia County Jail.
