Two men have been charged with second degree murder in connection with a fatal West St. Paul shooting last month.

Nathan Wesley Mcdonald, 22 of Oakdale, and Terrell Theo Payne, 19 of Little Canada, have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder for their roles in the July 9 shooting of 21-year-old Lawrence Terrance Renfro in his apartment.

According to charges filed by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office:

A friend of Renfro’s visited his apartment around 11 a.m. on July 9 when he was unable to reach him by phone. When Renfro did not answer the door, he discovered a damaged bedroom window screen. He entered through the window, and found Renfro dead on the living room couch with his 2-year-old child sitting next to him. The friend took the child, fled the apartment and called police.

A search of the apartment revealed five 9mm shell casings, and an autopsy determined that Renfro had suffered five gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

The apartment where Renfro was killed had been leased to Mcdonald’s sister, who lived with Renfro before they had a “falling out.” Mcdonald’s sister said that she moved out of the apartment on July 6 after Renfro had physically assaulted her. She also told police about a prior altercation on July 4 where Mcdonald came to the apartment to confront Renfro. One of Renfro’s friends and McDonald’s friends displayed guns.

Mcdonald

Surveillance video showed a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, registered to Mcdonald, driving through the parking lot around 3:45 a.m. on July 9. A video from inside the building showed two men in dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts walking toward the outside of Renfro’s ground floor apartment,

Payne told police after his July 30th arrest that after walking into the apartment complex they exited and went in through Renfro’s bedroom window. Renfro woke up, told them to “get out of here,” and Mcdonald shot Renfro multiple times.

A search of McDonald’s residence on July 30 found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, gloves, and a black mask, pants and shoes. A search of his vehicle also found ammunition, gloves and pants.

Mcdonald and Payne made their first appearance in Dakota County District Court on August 1. Judge Jerome Abrams set McDonald’s bail at $1,500,000 without conditions, and Payne’s bail at $1,000,000 without conditions. Their next court appearances are set for Sept. 4, and Aug. 19, respectively.