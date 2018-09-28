NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Two men are charged with murder and a third faces lesser charges in a fatal robbery outside a Nashville bar.

According to a Friday news release from the Davidson County district attorney's office, a grand jury has returned indictments against Demontrey Logsdon and Horace Williamson III. Charges include first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

They are accused of killing 30-year-old Jaime Sarrantonio and 33-year-old Bartley Teal in a parking lot last month. The victims had just left The Cobra bar in East Nashville.

Police have said the crime might be linked to several other local shootings.

Two other people were with Sarrantonio and Teal at the time, but neither was injured.

A third suspect, Lacory Lytle, faces charges that include identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.