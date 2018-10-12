Two people have been arrested and charged in a string of Minneapolis robberies, including one in which a popular Minneapolis musician was shot and wounded.

Natalie Nicole Box, of Hibbing, Minn., and Jonell Butler, of Laplace, La., both 35, face several charges of aggravated robbery and one count of second-degree assault in robberies on Sept. 8, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, Minneapolis police announced Friday. Additional charges are also possible, police said.

Butler is suspect of shooting and wounding musician Aaron Lee, late on Oct. 5 on the corner of 13th Avenue NE. and NE. 4th Street just before Lee’s band, Red Daughters, was slated to play at the nearby 331 Club. The shooting came just after Lee and his girlfriend, Katie Szczepaniak, were forced to turn over their wallets to the male suspect. After shooting Lee, Butler jumped into the passenger seat of a waiting car that sped away, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court.

According to the charges, Box was driving the car, which belonged to her mother. She is Butler’s girlfriend, the charges say.

Lee remains hospitalized in stable condition after undergoing three surgeries. There has been an outpouring of emotional and financial support for him.

STAFF REPORT