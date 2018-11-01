WASHINGTON — Two people have been arrested in the nation's capital after a woman was doused with gasoline and set on fire during a street brawl.
News outlets report 39-year-old Darielle Gross and 17-year-old Mylan Barnes were arrested Wednesday night. Metropolitan police said both are charged with assault with intent to kill while armed.
The victim has been identified by her family as 46-year-old Stephanie Chase Wheeler. They say she was attacked Sunday while trying to break up a fight that began as a social media feud between groups of teens.
Chase Wheeler's daughter, Sade, says her mother will be hospitalized for months.
It's unclear if Barnes or Gross have a lawyer.
