PHNON PENH, Cambodia — A veteran Cambodian politician and his son have become the first among 118 opposition members banned from politics for five years to have the restriction lifted.

Kong Korm and his son, Kong Bora, had their bans lifted when Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni signed a royal decree Wednesday approving their application for restoration of political rights.

The two were among the members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party who were banned from politics when the group was dissolved by court order in November 2017 on a contrived charge of conspiring with the United States to overthrow Prime Minister Hun Sen's government.

The move against the opposition was seen as the government's effort to ensure it won last July's general election. It swept all 125 National Assembly seats.