Two boys died when a driver lost control of her SUV on a snowy and windy interstate in eastern North Dakota and was hit by a semitrailer truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred late Sunday morning on Interstate 29, roughly 20 miles south of Grand Forks and 7 miles west of the Minnesota border, according to the State Patrol.

Boys, ages 1 and 9, were killed. A 3-year-old girl and the 30-year-old driver were hospitalized in Grand Forks with serious injuries, the patrol said. They all are from Fargo, and the patrol said all were in their proper restraint devices.

The truck driver, a 50-year-old man from Fargo, escaped injury.

The northbound SUV driver attempted to pass another vehicle and "began a spin on the roadway," a statement from the patrol read. The trailing semi driver braked and steered left but still struck the SUV on the passenger side.

Identities of the occupants have yet to be released.

The trucker was driving for Pan-O-Gold Baking Co., which is known in much of the Upper Midwest for its Country Hearth and Village Hearth Brands. It has bakeries in Fargo, St. Cloud and Sun Prairie, Wis.