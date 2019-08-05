BERLIN — Austrian emergency services are saying that two people are believed to have died in a rafting accident in the Alpine nation.
The Austria Press Agency reported that a boat apparently capsized Monday on a narrow section of the Salzach River, upstream from the city of Salzburg and near the German border.
The local water rescue service said two people are believed dead and it's not immediately clear whether more are missing.
The news comes at the height of the summer tourist season.
