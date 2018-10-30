VERNON, N.J. — State officials have ticketed two bear hunt opponents with freeing a young bear from a trap in New Jersey.
The BEAR Group released a short video on its Facebook page on which it says a cub can be heard crying out for its mother.
The group's lawyer, Doris Lin, tells The Star-Ledger of Newark the pair were documenting what was happening, as was a third person who was not charged. Lin would not comment on whether they were involved in the rescue.
The state placed two culvert traps at a condominium complex in Vernon after two residents reported being charged at by a bear two weeks ago. The state says the freed bear was younger and is not believed to have been involved in that incident.
