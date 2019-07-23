DENPASAR, Indonesia — Indonesian police say two Australian men have been arrested with cocaine on Bali.
William Cabantog and David van Iersel were paraded at a police news conference on the island Tuesday following their arrest last week.
A police statement said they were arrested on Friday at the Lost City Club in the trendy Canggu neighborhood with 1.12 grams of cocaine.
It said they face prison sentences ranging from four to 12 years if found guilty.
