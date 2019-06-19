KENOSHA, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin say two men who dropped off a 5-year-old boy at a hospital with a fatal gunshot wound have been arrested.
The child, Dakari Weldon, was shot Monday at a home in Kenosha and taken to Froedtert South Hospital. The child's grandfather, Curtis Cannon, told WISN-TV that the men who left Dakari at the hospital were his adult sons. Cannon said one of the men accidentally shot the boy.
Police said the men, both 24, were jailed Wednesday pending charges. One was held on suspicion of homicide by negligent handling of a firearm. The other was held on suspicion of leaving a loaded firearm within access of a child.
Kenosha Police Capt. Thomas Hamm said an investigation is ongoing.
