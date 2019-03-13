MOSCOW — Security officials in the country of Georgia say two men have been arrested for possessing uranium that they were planning to sell.
A statement from the State Security Service on Wednesday said the two were arrested in Kobuleti, a town on the Black Sea.
The statement said they were in possession of about 40 grams of uranium-238. That is the most common isotope of uranium and is not fissile but can be used to produce highly fissile plutonium-239.
The arrested men aimed to sell the uranium for $2.8 million, the statement said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE
Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is in the United Arab Emirates for the Special Olympics.
World
Afghans on social media demand punishment for child killers
Many Afghans are taking to social media, demanding harsh punishment for two men arrested in the kidnapping and killing of a little girl in Kabul, a case that has shaken the city's residents.
World
2 arrested in Georgia for trying to sell uranium
Security officials in the country of Georgia say two men have been arrested for possessing uranium that they were planning to sell.
World
Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'thief' and 'tyrant' in latest spat
Turkish President Recep Tayyip has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "thief" and a "tyrant" in the latest spat between the two leaders.
World
With Brexit deal down, UK lawmakers have 2 more choices
British lawmakers have resoundingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal for a second time, leaving the country's planned March 29 departure from the bloc in chaos and doubt.