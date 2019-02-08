LONDON — British police have arrested two people on suspicion of helping a 94-year-old man end his life.
Police said Friday an 89-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were arrested after police were called to a residence in Lymington, on England's south coast, where the man's body was found.
The two suspects have not been identified or charged. Police say they have been released from custody but remain under investigation.
Helping someone commit suicide is a criminal offense that carries a maximum prison term of 14 years.
