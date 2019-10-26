PITTSBORO, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they've arrested two people after a "physical altercation" at a protest over a Confederate statue slated to be removed.
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said Saturday it arrested Calvin James Megginson and Timothy James Osborn on charges related to the altercation. Both were released and are due in court next month.
A pro-Confederate group is trying to stop removal of the statue, which has been stationed outside the county courthouse in Pittsboro since 1907.
The county's plans to remove the monument have sparked protests and counter-protests that have resulted in multiple arrests in the past month.
