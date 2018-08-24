SPARTA, Wis. — Two adults have been arrested in Monroe County after authorities received a report of child neglect, including apparent evidence that children were being kept in makeshift cages.
Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins says authorities got the report Friday, and the complainant was able to provide evidence that children were being kept in makeshift cages at a home in the Village of Melvina.
Authorities searched the home and found the children. The adults were arrested and formal charges are pending.
