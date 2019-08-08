Two suspects were in custody after three people were shot and wounded, one critically, Wednesday evening in Maplewood.

According to emergency radio transmissions, the shootings took place in a residential area at S. McKnight Road and E. Pond Avenue.

Paramedics radioed ahead to Regions Hospital in St. Paul that they were transporting a 21-year-old man who had been shot four times, including in the chest and face. The ambulance was coming from Woodwinds Hospital.

Later transmissions showed a separate ambulance was transporting a 12-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest to Regions. A third rig called dispatchers later to notify them that they were bringing in a 15-year-old gunshot victim who had been shot in the upper right chest.

Witnesses told officers that they saw two suspects running down McKnight after the shooting.

Police soon pulled over the suspects, who were in a white Camaro in the area of Dorland Road and Pond Avenue E. A handgun was recovered from one of the men.

Map: 3 shot in Maplewood Map: 3 shot in Maplewood

High tensions among family members gathered at Regions Hospital led to a brief lockdown of the hospital, the hospital said in a tweet. The situation was quickly resolved and the lockdown order was lifted, the hospital said.