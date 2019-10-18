KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man and two women in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police spokeswoman Officer Doaa el-Ashkar says officers on patrol heard gunfire just before 9 p.m. One suspect surrendered at the scene and the other fled but was captured. They have not been charged.
El-Ashkar says no other suspects are sought.
She says the victims all died at the scene. One body was found inside a house and the other two were discovered outside. Their identities and ages have not been released.
No information has been released about a motive in the shooting.
