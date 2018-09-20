CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Marilyn Lloyd, the first Tennessee woman elected to a full term in Congress, has died. She was 89.
Lloyd's family said in a statement that the congresswoman died Wednesday.
The Chattanooga Democrat represented Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District for 10 terms, from 1975 until she retired in 1995. She never lost a House election.
Lloyd was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 1929. After her husband, Mort Lloyd, died in a 1974 plane crash, she replaced the local news anchor as the Democratic nominee for the House and won the seat.
A breast cancer survivor, Lloyd advocated for the Mammography Quality Standards Act, which became law in 1992.
Lloyd's youngest son, Morty Lloyd, called his mother a woman of great tenacity who charted a path for women in Congress.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.