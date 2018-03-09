BALTIMORE — The first prison sentence has been handed down in connection with a corruption scandal that has roiled Baltimore police.

The Baltimore Sun reports a federal judge sentenced David Kendall Rahim to five years in prison on Friday. Rahim pleaded guilty last fall to charges that he was recruited by his cousin, Baltimore police Detective Jemell Rayam, to help carry out a $20,000 robbery of a couple who owned a pigeon store in 2014.

Rayam is one of eight members of the Gun Trace Task Force accused of corruption who have pleaded guilty or were found guilty. He has yet to be sentenced.

Federal prosecutors say Rahim and Rayam also took park in two previously undisclosed robberies a decade ago.

Rahim was an autopsy technician for the Baltimore medical examiner.