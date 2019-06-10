EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — About 400 Wisconsin National Guard members from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry will be deployed to Afghanistan.
Soldiers from the unit, based in Eau Claire, will mobilize this summer. They will provide security for coalition forces in Afghanistan. The unit includes companies from Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Arcadia, Onalaska, River Falls and Abbotsford.
The 128th Infantry has previously served in Iraq in 2004-2006 and 2009-2010.
Another Red Arrow infantry battalion, the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry, was the first to deploy to Afghanistan. The unit with its 400 members, arrived this spring.
