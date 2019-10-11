DAYTON, Ohio — A $1 million bond has been set for an Ohio man charged in a deadly police cruiser crash that killed two six-year-old-girls.
Raymond Walters is facing 22 charges including murder.
An attorney entered not guilty pleas for Walters at an arraignment on Thursday.
Authorities say Walters was driving at nearly 100 mph (161 kph) in a stolen police cruiser through downtown Dayton on Aug. 26 when he ran a red light and hit a car and a minivan filled with children.
Two girls in the van were killed and nine others were injured.
A message seeking comment was left Thursday for his public defender.
