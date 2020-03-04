MONTICELLO (20-7-1) VS. HERMANTOWN (NO. 3, 21-3-4), 1 P.M.

Scouting the Moose: For the second time in three years, the Minnesota State High School League’s purportedly random draw of quarterfinal matchups involving the three unseeded teams has Monticello facing Hermantown. The Moose feature a loaded top line led by seniors Jeffrey Henrikson (22 goals), Brian Cornelius (19 goals) and sophomore Wilson Dahlheimer (17 goals). Senior defenseman Jacob Sorensen is known as the team’s “yellow lab” because of his eagerness to please with his play by whatever means necessary.

Scouting the Hawks: Senior Mr. Hockey finalist Blake Biondi (43 goals, 45 assists), who has committed to Minnesota Duluth, launches fans onto their feet every time he touches the puck. Junior Joey Pierce (15 goals, 36 assists), also headed to Minnesota Duluth, anchors the defense. Senior goaltender Jacob Backstrom’s nickname is “Mort,” a shortened of version of his name pronounced backward.

Worth knowing: Hermantown outlasted the tournament darling Moose 4-3 in double overtime in the 2017 championship game.

LOREN NELSON