HUTCHINSON (19-8-1) VS. WARROAD (NO. 1, 26-2-0), 6 P.M.

Scouting the Tigers: Senior forward Austin Jozwick isn’t a standout in terms of size (5-9, 140 pounds), but the 33-goal scorer known as “Jozzy” has off-the-charts attributes. “Some of his puck skills and goal-scoring abilities are things you can’t teach,” Hutchinson coach Matt Telecky said. Senior forward Blake Schmidt’s work in the corners allows Jozwick to shine. Senior forward Hayden Jensen (20 goals) anchors another potent forward line.

Scouting the Warriors: Senior Mr. Hockey finalist Grant Slukynsky, who has committed to Northern Michigan, keys Warroad’s powerful offense. The smooth forward has 34 goals and 89 points and pairs with the state’s top-scoring freshman in Jayson Shaugabay (27 goals, 61 points). Zach Foster posted three consecutive shutouts in the section playoffs. “I think he is kind of our best-kept secret,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said.

Worth knowing: Hardwick is the grandson of former Warroad coach Dick Roberts, a former standout player who also taught at the high school, served as Warroad’s mayor and ran a hardware store in town.

LOREN NELSON