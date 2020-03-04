DELANO (NO. 6, 22-6-0) VS. MAHTOMEDI (NO. 5, 20-8-0), 8 P.M.

Scouting the Tigers: Junior forward Adam Brown (team-best 21 goals), virtually unstoppable on the forecheck, and senior defenseman Chuck Campion, a shot-blocking specialist, set the tone for a Delano team that relies as much on grit and determination as it does flash and panache. Junior defenseman Jack Keranen (18 points) and sophomore Jesse Peterson (33 points) are skill guys and exceptional talents.

Scouting the Zephyrs: Sophomore Ben Dardis, who posted three consecutive shutouts in December and has a .923 save percentage, ranks among the tournament’s elite goaltenders. The return of senior forward Colin Hagstrom from a broken leg suffered early in the season, and the emergence of junior Ethan Peterson (28 assists), have bolstered the offense, led by senior sharpshooter Nicolai Dulak (26 goals, 50 points).

Worth knowing: Mahtomedi has reached the state tournament 11 times dating to 1992 but has never advanced past the semifinals.

LOREN NELSON