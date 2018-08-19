DARLINGTON, Wis. — A 19-year-old man is dead after apparently shooting himself at a gun range in southwestern Wisconsin.
Lafayette County sheriff's authorities were called to a state Department of Natural Resources shooting range in the Town of Fayette on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics tried to revive the man, but he died.
Authorities identify the man as Noah Garrett of Stoughton. According to the sheriff's office, he died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WMTV-TV reports authorities are still investigating. No one else was hurt.
