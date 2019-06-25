A 19-year-old man crashed his car and died late at night in southern Dakota County, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 30700 block of Northfield Boulevard, roughly 5 miles northeast of Northfield, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The victim was identified as Ryan A. Mumm, of Farmington. He died from head injuries, the examiner's office said.
The car ended up on its roof in a ditch, said Dakota County Sheriff's Capt. Richard Schroeder.
Mumm was wearing his seat belt at the time, Schroeder said.
Paul Walsh
