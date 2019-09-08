– If you have been considering active visualization, this seems a fine time to start.

The technique certainly has worked wonders for Bianca Andreescu, a 19-year-old Canadian tennis player, who for years has been closing her eyes and envisioning herself winning the U.S. Open against Serena Williams.

On Saturday afternoon, with her eyes wide open and her shots so often bold and true, Andreescu went out and did just that.

"For it to become a reality is so crazy," Andreescu said, breaking down in tears in her post-match news conference. "I guess these visualizations, really, really work."

Her remarkable 6-3, 7-5 victory, which capped her first appearance in the U.S. Open, thwarted the 37-year-old Williams's latest attempt to match Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles titles.

Much more significant to Andreescu's compatriots was the fact that her victory gave Canada its first Grand Slam singles title in a sport in which the first Grand Slam tournament was contested in 1877. Shortly after her victory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent her a congratulatory message with the hashtag #shethenorth.

"It's so hard to explain in words," Andreescu said at the post-match awards ceremony in Arthur Ashe Stadium. "I'm just beyond grateful and truly blessed. I've worked really, really hard for this moment. I can't complain. This year has been a dream come true and now being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing."

It was the latest Grand Slam setback for Williams, who is beyond question the greatest player of this era. But she double-faulted on break points three times to lose her serve and put only 44 percent of her first serves in play.

"I love Bianca; I think she's a great girl, but I think this is the worst match I played all tournament," Williams said. "It's hard to know you could do better."

Williams, who was also complimentary of Andreescu's game and mentality, has shown remarkable drive and resilience in her comeback to the tour after giving birth to a daughter, Olympia, in September 2017.

She is back in the top 10, back in contention for tennis' biggest prizes. But for a proud champion who has had long stretches of dominance and has won 23 major singles titles, only one result is cause for genuine celebration.

The bottom line for now: Williams has yet to win a tournament since her comeback and is 0-4 in major finals without managing to win a set in any of them.

"I just feel really honored to be out here, and I'm just so proud I'm still out here competing at this level, because it is not easy to be in this particular sport for 20 years," Williams said.

She then thanked her team for being supportive in "the ups and downs and downs and downs and downs and downs and downs."

"Hopefully," she added, "we'll have some ups soon."

Andreescu has had no shortage of ups and downs in 2019. Her rise has been astonishingly swift. She lost in the first round of qualifying at the U.S. Open the past two years and was ranked outside the top 150 when the season began.

She broke through in earnest by winning the prestigious hardcourt tournament, the BNP Paribas Open, in Indian Wells, Calif. But she then was forced to miss nearly all the clay-court season and all the grass-court season with a torn rotator cuff.

But after returning to the tour last month, she has picked up where she left off.

Andreescu is 8-0 against top 10 players this year and has prevailed twice against Williams in the last month.

The self-assured daughter of Romanian immigrants won the U.S. Open in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. The only other woman in the Open era to have required so few majors to win one was Monica Seles, who capture her first title at the 1990 French Open.