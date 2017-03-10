MADISON, Wis. — Nineteen people have pleaded guilty in a drug ring that authorities say trafficked 127 pounds of methamphetamine from the Minneapolis area to central Wisconsin communities over a three-year span.
U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil in Wisconsin says 14 of the suspects have been sentenced, and the remaining five will be sentenced over the next two months.
Authorities say the conspiracy operated from June 2013 to May 2016. The meth that was trafficked had a total estimated street value of $5.7 million.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
19 plead guilty in large Minnesota-Wisconsin meth ring
Nineteen people have pleaded guilty in a drug ring that authorities say trafficked 127 pounds of methamphetamine from the Minneapolis area to central Wisconsin communities over a three-year span.
Minneapolis
Former stadium official waived $55,300 in rent on her own
Michele Kelm-Helgen, who resigned last month, said she used her discretion to waive rent for club spaces to further the goal of marketing U.S. Bank Stadium.
Local
Refugee resettlement costs rise, but small part of Minn. welfare
The figures come as Minnesota joins national debate over the upfront taxpayer costs of resettling refugees vs. long-term benefits as they join the workforce.
West Metro
Hopkins schools chief selected as Edina's new superintendent
John Schultz was chosen over Minnetonka school official Eric Schneider after hours of discussion.