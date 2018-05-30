Got 18 hours and 45 minutes?

That is the length of a new flight between Singapore and Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. Service on what Singapore Airlines says will become the longest commercial flight in the world begins on Oct. 11. The flights will be daily beginning Oct. 18.

Contrast that to the shortest regularly scheduled commercial flight, a 1½-minute hop between Westray and Papa Westray, two islands north of the Scottish mainland, by Loganair.

Singapore Airlines will be the first to use Airbus’ A350-900 ULR (ultra long range) planes, which have extra fuel capacity, are made of a carbon fiber that is lighter than the aluminum of traditional jets and burn less fuel because they have only two engines, compared with the four on many other long-haul jets.

The flights will have 161 seats — 67 in lie-flat business class and 94 in premium economy, which uses bigger seats that have more legroom than traditional coach seats but do not have the ability to become a bed.

The nonstop flight is primarily meant to appeal to business travelers.

Its “length is at least about two to three hours shorter than the one-stopper, maybe even four hours,” in terms of door-to-door travel time for most customers, said Mak Swee Wah, the airline’s executive vice president, commercial. The company has not yet released pricing information.

But on a flight that long, passenger comfort is a big issue.

“The thing that the passengers view as most important will be comfort,” Mak said.

Because the plane is not made of aluminum, which is more susceptible to corrosion than carbon fiber, the cabin can be kept at higher humidity.

A350 cabins are also pressurized at a lower altitude than usual, so passengers feel as if they are flying at only 6,000 feet. (Most airplanes are pressurized to 8,000 feet.) The cabin features an LED lighting system that can mimic different times of the day, helping customers combat jet lag before they even reset their watches or sync their phones to a new time zone.