An 18-year-old man has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder in the death of a man shot outside a Frogtown convenience store last week.

The suspect was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol during a traffic stop in Red Wing, according to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The man is suspected in the death of Larnell Brown, 42, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of W. University Avenue and Arundel Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Brown died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

That intersection along the Green Line has been the site of frequent police calls. Another man, Devon Lamont McClellan, was killed in nearly the same spot outside Sunrise Grocery last January, which prompted business owners to ask the city to install a security camera on the corner. A camera was not installed.