A young woman was found dead outside her family’s home in Austin, Minn., and a person of interest was arrested nearby, authorities said Tuesday.

The body of 18-year-old Erica Manzano was located by her father about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of 8th Avenue SW. and he called law enforcement, police said.

Officers arrived and spotted a 20-year-old man on the home’s roof, according to police. He fled briefly and was apprehended on suspicion of violating probation. The man, also from Austin, has yet to be directly implicated in Manzano’s death.

“We do believe they were acquaintances,” said Police Chief David McKichan.

The chief said there were no obvious signs of Manzano suffering from any trauma or violence in the time leading up to her death. He also said she did not fall from the roof and died “probably during the overnight period.”

Police are now awaiting a “missing piece of the puzzle,” namely toxicology test results in order to get closer to determining a cause of death, McKichan said.

Manzano was a senior at Austin High School, according to her online obituary. The notice added that she enjoyed singing in the choir and photography.