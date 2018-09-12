A teenage passenger died in a two-vehicle wreck near Rochester after the 16-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way to an SUV, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 in Kalmar Township, roughly 10 miles northwest of Rochester, according to the State Patrol.

Michael O’Connor-Hendrix, 18, of Beroun, Minn., was killed, the patrol said. The driver was injured and hospitalized in Rochester. The patrol did not release his identity.

At the time of the wreck, O’Connor-Hendrix was a former student at Rosa Parks Charter High School in Rochester, said Tracy Olson, a school social worker. The 16-year-old currently attends the school, she said.

“Even in death, Michael will always remain a member of our school community and will be dearly missed,” Olson said.

The 16-year-old was heading south on County Road 3 and attempting to cross Hwy. 14 when his car collided with an eastbound Jeep Wrangler.

The other motorist, Scott A. Gifford, 60, of Byron, Minn., was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries.