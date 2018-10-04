THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities say 18 people including children have been sickened — seven critically — by exposure to chemicals at a Southern California swimming pool.
The Ventura County Fire Department says authorities were called to Daland Swim School in Thousand Oaks Wednesday evening after several people reported they were having trouble breathing.
Seven people were listed in critical condition and 11 were said to have been moderately affected.
There's no word on the type of pool chemicals involved.
A call to the swim school wasn't immediately returned.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
C.J.: Chef Marshall O'Brien has a new cookbook and healthy living streaming show
Between promoting a new book, "The Smart Nutrition Cookbook and Meal Planner," and a Facebook Live streaming show, O'Brien doesn't have time to be taken down by a bug.
Stage & Arts
Mural of ex-inmates seeks public input on mass incarceration
For nearly two decades, Philadelphia's Municipal Services Building has been home to a bronze sculpture of Frank Rizzo, the polarizing, tough-on-crime former mayor and police commissioner.
National
Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants
A judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from ending protections that allowed immigrants from four countries to live and work legally in the United States, saying the move would cause "irreparable harm and great hardship."
National
McConnell sets Friday test vote on Kavanaugh nomination
The Senate braced for a crucial initial vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh's tottering Supreme Court nomination after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set his polarized chamber on a schedule to decide which party wins an election-season battle royale that has consumed the nation. A showdown roll call over confirmation seemed likely over the weekend.
National
Iranian man sues over 2-year wait for citizenship interview
An Iranian man living in Colorado has filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other federal officials, claiming they are violating law for failing to conduct a citizenship interview.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.