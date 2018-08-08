SUNRISE, Fla. — The Latest on developments in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

When classes resume at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School next week, visitors will have only one way in to enter and will be screened through a video intercom before entering. Classroom doors will remain locked at all times and 18 security monitors will patrol the campus.

The Broward County School District has been under intense criticism for not doing more to protect students after a gunman opened fire at the Parkland, Florida, school on Valentine's Day, killing 17 people.

During a tour Wednesday, officials said the school will have a dozen campus security monitors, three security specialists and three school resource officers who will patrol new fences and gates at the beginning and end of the day to ensure that only staff and students wearing ID badges are entering.