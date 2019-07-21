172 Degree 'Feels Like' Swing in Just 6 Months

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Dry start. More PM clouds. Winds: N 5. High: 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of a t-shower. Winds: calm. Low: 61

MONDAY: Sunny start. Isolated PM shower. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Comfy temps and humidity. PM sprinkle. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 61. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Another beauty. Dry and sunny. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy. Rumble overnight. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Unsettled skies. Few t-storms. Winds: WSW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Mainly dry. Nothing rought. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 82.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 21st

2002: Dew points reach 84 degrees at Madison, Morris, and Olivia. This ties the all time highest dew point reading in Minnesota, as recorded by the State Climatology Office.

1934: Extreme heat hits western Minnesota, and the temperature topped out at 113 at Milan.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 21st

Average High: 84F (Record: 105F set in 1934)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1947)

Record Rainfall: 1.36" set in 1951

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 21st

Sunrise: 5:47am

Sunset: 8:51pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 5 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 55 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 39 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 21st at Midnight

2.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"In the east after dark on these July evenings, look near the horizon for Altair, the brightest star in the constellation Aquila the Eagle. This is the bottom star of the Summer Triangle; that is, it’s the last of these three bright stars to ascend over the horizon. This star is 16.7 light-years from our sun and is one of the closest stars visible to the unaided eye. You will recognize Altair for the two fainter stars on either side of it. In her classic book “The Friendly Stars” (1907), Martha Evans Martin described the three this way: Then there comes a soft June evening, with its lovely twilight that begins with the last song of the woodthrush and ends with the first strenuous admonitions of the whippoorwill; and, almost as if it were an impulse of nature, one walks to the eastern end of the porch and looks for Altair. It is sure to be there smiling at one just over the tree-tops, with a bright companion on either side, the three gently advancing in a straight line as if they were walking the Milky Way hand in hand and three abreast. And indeed the Great Rift of the summer Milky Way passes through the Summer Triangle, between the stars Vega and Altair. In dark skies in June, July and August, you can see rich star fields with your binoculars on both sides of the Great Rift. In modern western culture, Altair is probably best known for being the home star system of the aliens in the 1956 science fiction film “Forbidden Planet”. But in Asian cultures, Altair and the star Vega figure in one of the most beautiful of all stories of the night sky. In Japan, for example, Vega is sometimes called Tanabata (or Orihime), a celestial princess or goddess. She falls in love with a mortal, Kengyu (or Hikoboshi), represented by the star Altair."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in July

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 19th suggests that there have been a total of 1,322 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1071. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,654 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Sunday, which shows dangerous levels of heat continuing across much of the Eastern Seaboard. Some areas will be nearly +10F to +15F above average with very high dewpoints making it feel more like 100F or more!



___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook as we head through the rest of the weekend and into early next week shows a front sliding southeast through the eastern two-thirds of the nation. This front will be responsible for widespread shower and thunderstorm development, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will continue across parts of the Central and Eastern US with localized areas of flooding. There will also be pockets of heavy rain in the Desert Southwest where monsoon storms will develop.

___________________________________________________________________________

"Inverse Daily: The Wild Plan to Save Antarctica With 'Snow Cannons'"

"Few things are more outrageous than the plan climate scientists described on Wednesday to replace the rapidly diminishing West Antarctic Ice Sheet. Hello, Inverse Daily fam. While I’m realizing how many questions I had about what happened to ‘90s tween star Jonathan Taylor Thomas, let’s get you caught up on today’s news. If you’ve been anywhere near a social media feed in the past week, you’ve undoubtedly encountered photos of your acquaintances looking a lot older than usual. They’re the work of FaceApp, an app that applies a strong aging filter to photos to make people look like senior citizen versions of themselves. The effect is powerful — and very unsettling. (Like many users, I discovered I’m just turning into my mom.) There have been concerns that this seemingly free horror show comes at a price — specifically, access to your entire photo library. As innovation fellow Ben Powers writes, however, there’s no reason to be too worried. Innovation editor James Dennin points out that it may actually come with perks. According to some scientists, seeing an aged version of yourself can make you more conscientious in the present."



__________________________________________________________________________

"People flock to Colorado mountains to avoid heat"

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. -- When record heat scorches the Denver metro area, some people head to the mountains to enjoy some of Mother Nature's air conditioning. On Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park, temperatures were in the 60s Thursday with a windchill that was much cooler. Meanwhile, a high of 99 degrees was recorded at Denver International Airport, tying the record for July 18 set in 1998. "We didn’t really plan on this," said Dan Didrickson, who was playing in the snow with his family. "We didn't have gloves... much less long pants, apparently." There are small patches of snow left at the national park. At pullouts near them, people stopped to take pictures and soak in the cool breeze. "This is nice up here," said Doug Goebl, who was visiting from Ohio. "I’m not a hot weather person."



____________________________________________________________________________



"Should You Avoid Alcohol in the Heat?"

"The hotter it gets, the more refreshing a beverage seems—including an ice-cold beer or a glass of frosé. But you might want to minimize your alcohol consumption during a heatwave, for safety reasons. Alcohol dehydrates you, literally. It stops the release of a natural hormone in your body called anti-diuretic hormone (ADH). Normally, ADH keeps you from peeing out too much water. That means that when you drink a lot, you’ll pee a lot, losing even more water than you’re taking in. That’s not a huge deal if you only have one or two drinks and you make sure to keep hydrated, but the more you drink ,the more dehydrated you’ll get, and the less control you’ll have over your own judgment. So as a safety tip, it’s best to avoid alcohol or keep it to a minimum on very hot days. Dehydration can make it easier to get heat illness, which in extreme cases can be life threatening."



____________________________________________________________________________