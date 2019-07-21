172 Degree 'Feels Like' Swing in Just 6 Months

Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the temperature outlook through the rest of July and into the early part of August. Note that after the excessive heat late last week, temps will finally take a dip into more cooler and comfortable conditions through the weekend and through much of next week. Highs will only warm into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
Weather Outlook Ahead
After a somewhat soggy Saturday across the southern half of the state, weather conditions for the first half of the day Sunday and into the early part of next of next week look much nicer! As we head through the last full week of July, it appears that more comfy temps and humidity values will be in place with plentifuly sunshine. Enjoy!
Rainfall Potential Through PM Tuesday
Here's the rainfall potential through PM Tuesday, which shows fairly dry conditions across much of the state. Despite seeing mostly dry conditions, we can't rule out an isolated shower here or there during the PM hours of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned.
Two thirds of the United States will experience dangerous heat and high humidity with heat indices climbing to 105 to 110 degrees. The Midwest, Central U.S., Ohio Valley, Mid Atlantic, and Northeast are under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories into the weekend.
Numerous record highs and overnight warm minimum temperatures are likely. Hot temperatures at night pose a significant threat as most don’t tend to think of how hot, humid weather at night can affect the human body.
This is a prolonged heat event that will last through the weekend.
Millions will be affected with our largest cities being impacted by the heat wave: New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis.
The “urban heat island effect” will be notable during this heat wave, with major metropolitan areas experiencing high temperatures and heat indices than their rural counterparts due to extensive land modification and human activity.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded the severe risk to MODERATE in the upper Midwest. Strong thunderstorms with strong tornadoes and potentially widespread wind damage may occur from central Minnesota across northern WIsconsin during the mid-afternoon and evening hours.
Excessive Heat Warnings & Heat Advisories. A large ridge of high pressure stretches from the Central U.S. into the eastern tier, delivering a life-threatening heat wave through the weekend. Note that widespread Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect along with Heat Advisories. Record heat is expected. The worst of the heat will occur late afternoon into the evening for most locations (3 PM - 7 PM).
Northeast & Mid Atlantic Forecast. Widespread heat will grip the region with record temperatures possible. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and possibly 100. Heat indices will peak between 105 and 110 degrees with a few locations even peaking above 110 this weekend.
Central Plains and Midwest Forecast. Dangerous heat and humidity will be in progress for this part of the country today. Into the weekend, we will see improvements as the heat breaks from west to east with a cold front progressing through. By Sunday, most of the dangerous heat will have subsided.
Heat Safety Tips. Here are some heat safety tips from NOAA for the next several days. This heat is not to be taken lightly through the rest of the week and the weekend across the central and Northeastern United States. While we typically see hot weather during the summer, it’ll be the stretch of consecutive hot days and warm nights that will be problematic. You can find more heat safety tips here: https://www.weather.gov/
Susie Martin, Meteorologist, Praedictix.
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average.
Activity in the Eastern Pacific
172 Degree 'Feels Like' Swing in Just 6 Months
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Not sure about you, but I'm pretty sure I sweated through every piece of clothing I had on Friday. The MSP Airport recorded its 2nd highest dewpoint ever with an incredibly soupy reading of 81 degrees. The highest was 82 degrees on July 19th, 2011.
Tropical dewpoints helped to bring heat index values well into the triple digits across much of the state. My phone app boasted heat index values in the 120s, but the official reading at the MSP Aiport was a whopping 115F! If you're keeping score, within the last 6 months, we've endured a 172 degree 'feels like' temperature swing. Peak heat index of 115 degrees on Friday, July 19th and a minimum wind chill of -57 degrees on January 29th. Uffda!
Weather conditions today will be much more tame. Comfy temps and humidity values will make for a fairly enjoyable Sunday. After a somewhat sunny start, clouds will increase with a very slight t-storm chance late.
The week ahead looks mostly dry and pleasant with temps in the low 80s and more tolerable humidity.
Happy National Ice Cream Day!
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Dry start. More PM clouds. Winds: N 5. High: 80.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of a t-shower. Winds: calm. Low: 61
MONDAY: Sunny start. Isolated PM shower. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 79.
TUESDAY: Comfy temps and humidity. PM sprinkle. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 61. High: 81.
WEDNESDAY: Another beauty. Dry and sunny. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 83.
THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy. Rumble overnight. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 83.
FRIDAY: Unsettled skies. Few t-storms. Winds: WSW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 85.
SATURDAY: Mainly dry. Nothing rought. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 82.
This Day in Weather History
July 21st
2002: Dew points reach 84 degrees at Madison, Morris, and Olivia. This ties the all time highest dew point reading in Minnesota, as recorded by the State Climatology Office.
1934: Extreme heat hits western Minnesota, and the temperature topped out at 113 at Milan.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 21st
Average High: 84F (Record: 105F set in 1934)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1947)
Record Rainfall: 1.36" set in 1951
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 21st
Sunrise: 5:47am
Sunset: 8:51pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 5 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 55 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 39 minutes
Moon Phase for July 21st at Midnight
2.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"In the east after dark on these July evenings, look near the horizon for Altair, the brightest star in the constellation Aquila the Eagle. This is the bottom star of the Summer Triangle; that is, it’s the last of these three bright stars to ascend over the horizon. This star is 16.7 light-years from our sun and is one of the closest stars visible to the unaided eye. You will recognize Altair for the two fainter stars on either side of it. In her classic book “The Friendly Stars” (1907), Martha Evans Martin described the three this way: Then there comes a soft June evening, with its lovely twilight that begins with the last song of the woodthrush and ends with the first strenuous admonitions of the whippoorwill; and, almost as if it were an impulse of nature, one walks to the eastern end of the porch and looks for Altair. It is sure to be there smiling at one just over the tree-tops, with a bright companion on either side, the three gently advancing in a straight line as if they were walking the Milky Way hand in hand and three abreast. And indeed the Great Rift of the summer Milky Way passes through the Summer Triangle, between the stars Vega and Altair. In dark skies in June, July and August, you can see rich star fields with your binoculars on both sides of the Great Rift. In modern western culture, Altair is probably best known for being the home star system of the aliens in the 1956 science fiction film “Forbidden Planet”. But in Asian cultures, Altair and the star Vega figure in one of the most beautiful of all stories of the night sky. In Japan, for example, Vega is sometimes called Tanabata (or Orihime), a celestial princess or goddess. She falls in love with a mortal, Kengyu (or Hikoboshi), represented by the star Altair."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX