A 17-year-old girl from Lake City, Minn., died Friday when a car in which she was a passenger turned in front of a semitrailer truck in Goodhue County.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was one of four people in a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer that was turning from Hwy. 61 onto E. 7th Street in Red Wing when it was struck by the southbound semi, according to the State Patrol. The crash happened at 4:27 p.m. Friday. Roads were dry at the time.

Three other people in the Mercury — driver Fidelina Gonzalez, 35; and passengers Beverly Gonzales, 12, and Junior Gonzalez, 11, all of Lake City — were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of noncritical injuries.

The semi driver, Andrew Mullenbach, 41, of Lake City, was not hurt.

All involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

